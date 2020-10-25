Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Andrew Cuomo said progress is being made in New York in reducing the COVID infection rate in clusters.

He says the positivity rates in Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange counties were all down this week.

Cuomo said the rate in these so-called micro-clusters is 3.18%.

The rest of the state, excluding those areas, is at 1.06%.

“That is great news. It says the focus works, and it says we can get the positivity under control,” Cuomo said.

Last week, the governor eased restrictions in some areas, allowing businesses and schools in Queens and parts of Brooklyn to reopen.

