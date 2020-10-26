NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 67-year-old man was brutally beaten after bumping into someone at a grocery store in Brooklyn, police say.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15 inside the ShopRite on Gateway Drive in East New York.
Police said the victim bumped into another man’s shopping cart, and they started arguing.
The fight turned physical, and the suspect allegedly broke the victim’s nose and caused brain hemorrhaging.
The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
Police said the suspect took off.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
