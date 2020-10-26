Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little boy was killed Monday when a fire broke out in the Bronx.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m. in a fifth floor apartment on East 153rd Street in the Melrose section.
Police said the 5-year-old boy was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from smoke inhalation.
A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition.
One firefighter was also injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
