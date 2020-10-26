Breaking News7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Bronx Fire, Woman Critically Injured
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lower Manhattan.

NYPD officers were called to Greenwich and Morris Street at around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been fatally stabbed. They also found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

