NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Day 3 of Early Voting in New York State.

This is the first year voters can cast their ballots before the presidential election. But after long lines over the weekend, some New York City officials are already calling for reforms.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, there was a pretty steady stream of people showing up to vote Monday at the Barclays Center. The wait time was only about 20 minutes, compared to the hours-long lines from the weekend.

Showing off her “I Voted” sticker, Roberta Jones said she came prepared to wait, but the process was smooth.

“I was anticipating a big crowd. Yesterday, it was really big. [I thought] it’ll get big again, but today not so bad,” she told Duddridge. “So come on out and vote, it’s important.”

“I applied for an absentee ballot. I have it with me, but I wanted to vote in person,” fellow voter Jennifer Rawe said. “If it took too long today, I probably would turn in my absentee ballot.”

The Board of Election reported nearly 194,000 New Yorkers voted over the weekend.

“Long lines at a poll site discourage voting, they don’t encourage it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “So here’s what I’m calling on the Board of Elections to do – Right away, the Board of Elections must increase the number of voting machines and must ensure the staff is available at early voting sites to help people vote quickly and efficiently.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is also calling for improvements to ensure things run as smoothly as possible over the next week. He suggested free transit rides for all poll workers to get to their locations.

He also asked for clearer signage, since some people don’t know which sites are for early voting and which are for day of voting.

Adams wants the hours at all 88 early voting sites to be consistent, saying there was confusion with varying times site to site. He also wants those hours to be extended.

“I think anything that allows more voting, that allows people to vote on their schedule is good and worthwhile,” said voter Nicholas Bowers. “Especially in the state of New York, which I’ve been surprised since I moved here 10 years ago, has been behind in how easy it is to vote.”

“Taking the time to do your research and resources. There are other issues going on, but it shouldn’t be this hard for American citizens to vote,” another voter added.

Voters can cast their ballots through Nov. 1. Then on Nov. 2, poll workers get one day off, before Election Day on Nov. 3.

