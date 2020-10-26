NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect at a Queens deli opened fire during an apparent dispute with the clerk Monday night and shot another customer in the stomach, police said.
It happened inside the store on Cross Bay Boulevard at Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park.
An off-duty NYPD officer happened to be in the store at the time and tackled the suspect. Another officer arrived to help make the arrest.
Off-duty but always vigilant.
Tonight, off-duty Police Officer Maharaj from the @NYPD77Pct was in a deli in Queens when a suspect started shooting at a customer. The officer quickly sprang into action, tackled the suspect, disarmed him & held him until uniform officers arrived. pic.twitter.com/GRMxZpmbZT
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 27, 2020
The NYPD posted a picture on Twitter that allegedly shows the gun used in the shooting.
The victim is expected to survive.
