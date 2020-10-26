Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect at a Queens deli opened fire during an apparent dispute with the clerk Monday night and shot another customer in the stomach, police said.

It happened inside the store on Cross Bay Boulevard at Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park.

An off-duty NYPD officer happened to be in the store at the time and tackled the suspect. Another officer arrived to help make the arrest.

The NYPD posted a picture on Twitter that allegedly shows the gun used in the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.

