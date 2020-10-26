NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A caravan of Jewish supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter protesters Sunday in Times Square, leading to fights, objects being hurled at cars and several arrests.

With more than a week to go until Election Day, the group called “Jews for Trump” spent most of the day peacefully driving from Brooklyn to Manhattan rallying for the president. Things took a turn when the caravan made its way through Times Square.

One Trump supporter wearing a red hoodie jumped out of his vehicle after a counter protesters allegedly taunted his daughter, who was with him.

The conflict quickly escalated with more physical fights. Some people were seen with bloodied faces, and one person had to be taken away on a stretcher.

Police arrested seven people for various charges ranging from assault to disorderly conduct and harassment.

Earlier in the day, the Jews for Trump caravan started peacefully. Cars and trucks flanked with “Trump 2020” signs winded their way through Brooklyn, then traveled to Manhattan.

Police are investigating several incidents of rocks being thrown at the caravan, including on Prospect Expressway, where people were captured on camera launching rocks from an overpass.

People in Midtown were also seen whipping rocks and eggs at cars carrying Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was part of the Trump caravan.

Later, dozens of cars blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge as the cavalcade made its way to an evening rally at Marine Park.

