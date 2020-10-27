Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a popular Halloween display in New Jersey.

The Rodrigues family in Hawthorne had removed zombie decorations from their front yard.

A family in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has put their zombie Halloween display back up after neighbors complained it was causing traffic on the street. (Credit: CBS2)

Over the weekend, police officers arrived at the home after neighbors complained about the traffic from people stopping to look at the zombies.

MORE: Some Hawthorne, N.J. Residents Upset Halloween Tradition ‘Zombie House’ Taken Down Over Traffic Complaints

The police department says it never asked the family to remove the display.

The family has since set it back up again.

They have been putting up the elaborate Halloween decorations for 15 years.

