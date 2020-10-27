Comments
HAWTHORNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a popular Halloween display in New Jersey.
The Rodrigues family in Hawthorne had removed zombie decorations from their front yard.
Over the weekend, police officers arrived at the home after neighbors complained about the traffic from people stopping to look at the zombies.
The police department says it never asked the family to remove the display.
The family has since set it back up again.
They have been putting up the elaborate Halloween decorations for 15 years.
