By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The breaks of sunshine we experienced this afternoon are just a memory as another piece of low pressure sends more rain our way. A batch of showers is timing out on the future models to pass the tri-state in the early AM hours. Looking like 1-2 hours of light rain.

Tonight’s low: 48. We do find some increasing clearing by midmorning as the showers exit out to sea. Temps get into the low 60s.

OK, now we watch the remnants of Zeta combine with another system to bring us a rough finish to the work week. Expect rain, wind and chilly temps through Friday. We can expect coastal concerns too.

