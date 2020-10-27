Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
ELIZABETH, N.J (CBSNewYork) — A water main broke early Tuesday morning in New Jersey.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Louisa Street near Jackson Avenue in Elizabeth.

Water is flowing into the streets, but flooding does not appear to be affecting traffic.

Crews are on the scene to make repairs.

Water pressure could affected in the area.

