Comments
ELIZABETH, N.J (CBSNewYork) — A water main broke early Tuesday morning in New Jersey.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Louisa Street near Jackson Avenue in Elizabeth.
Water is flowing into the streets, but flooding does not appear to be affecting traffic.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Checks Are The Least Important,’ When Drafting Aid Package, Says Economist
- NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay After Being Caught On Video Saying ‘Trump 2020’ Over Patrol Car’s Loudspeaker
- Police: Man Brutally Beaten Inside Brooklyn Grocery Store After Bumping Into Suspect’s Shopping Cart
Crews are on the scene to make repairs.
Water pressure could affected in the area.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.