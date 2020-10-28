Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death overnight in Brooklyn.
Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights.
They found the teen on the first floor of a building with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
