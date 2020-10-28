NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An attempted robbery has taken the life of a teenager in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect tried to rob two teen boys, shooting them both in the process.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was shot in the face and chest. Another 16-year-old was shot in the arm. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened after 2:40 p.m. near East 26th Street and Foster Avenue in Flatbush.

Authorities say the suspect, who was believed to be wearing a ski mask at the time of the attack, approached both teens and tried to rob them.

At some point, according to officials, that suspect pulled out a gun and shot both teens before taking off.

Police have blocked both sides of the street off as they investigate and scour the scene, where a handgun and multiple bullet casings were found on the sidewalk.

Investigators also removed a backpack from the scene, but it is unclear what’s in it and who that bag belongs to.

