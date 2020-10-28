NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the weather, volunteers attempted to keep a festive mood in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.
Catholic Charities Brooklyn & Queens hosted a Halloween harvest food pop-up at Our Lady of Angels in Bay Ridge.
Fresh produce and groceries were distributed, along with a little festive fun.
“We wanted to do something extra special this time,” said Richard Slizeski of Catholic Charities Brooklyn & Queens. “It’s about 20 pounds of food they’re getting, as well they’re going to get some pumpkins and a little festivity too.”
Organizers expect to treat about 1,000 families during Wednesday’s event.
They’re hosting a pop-up in East New York Friday. For more information about that, CLICK HERE.
