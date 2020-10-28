Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:bay ridge, Brooklyn, Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Despite the weather, volunteers attempted to keep a festive mood in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

Catholic Charities Brooklyn & Queens hosted a Halloween harvest food pop-up at Our Lady of Angels in Bay Ridge.

Fresh produce and groceries were distributed, along with a little festive fun.

(credit: CBS2)

“We wanted to do something extra special this time,” said Richard Slizeski of Catholic Charities Brooklyn & Queens. “It’s about 20 pounds of food they’re getting, as well they’re going to get some pumpkins and a little festivity too.”

Organizers expect to treat about 1,000 families during Wednesday’s event.

They’re hosting a pop-up in East New York Friday. For more information about that, CLICK HERE.

More From CBS New York:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply