NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was the fourth day of early voting in New York, and there were still long lines outside polling locations across the city.

The line outside the Park Slope YMCA snaked around several blocks. It was about a three-hour wait to get inside, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Voters came prepared, bringing lawn chairs to sit in and books to read.

Most people who spoke to CBS2 were not angry but say the wait is annoying and could have been avoided with better planning.

“It’s a turnoff, I’d say, but if you know why you’re here, then you will stay. That’s the only reason I’m here,” voter Muller St. Pre said.

“I definitely feel like probably we could have more polling places open in this time. I think that probably would have helped a lot because I know this is the only location for this neighborhood,” voter Jeremy Bent said.

The city Board of Elections announced extended early voting hours for this weekend.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

🚨Expanded Early Voting Hours🚨 Polls are open longer this week! 10/30 7am to 5pm 10/31 7am to 5pm 11/1 7am to 4pm pic.twitter.com/DhBsCfIsdo — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 27, 2020

Over 450,000 people in New York City have voted in person over the past four days.

NYC Early Voting Totals Day 4!! Please note, these are cumulative 🚨New York – 100,533

Bronx – 66,393

Brooklyn – 149,368

Queens – 95,899

Staten Island – 45,542

Total Check-Ins 457,735 — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 28, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio cast his vote Tuesday after waiting about three hours in line in Brooklyn.

The mayor says the extended voting hours are not enough.

“I want to see much longer hours. I want to see more machines, more people, more answers so we can make sure that people who come out to vote don’t wait hours and hours,” he said. “This is crazy. This is crazy. Look at all these good people, patient people.”

The mayor blamed the Board of Elections for not being better prepared.

After casting his vote, the mayor handed out pizza to those still in line.

Early voting is open through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Voters have an assigned early voting location, and start times fluctuate depending on the day and location. Locations will also be different on Election Day.

If you’re voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service suggests Tuesday is the deadline to make sure your mail-in ballot arrives in time to be counted.

In New York, you can still request an absentee ballot in-person until Nov. 2, and it must be postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 10.

