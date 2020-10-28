NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD arrested dozens of people overnight during violent protests over the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia.

Police said charges are pending against more than 30 people, and two officers suffered minor injuries.

It was an intense and frantic scene in Brooklyn, where police in riot gear spent the night trying to get a hold of hundreds of protesters.

DEVELOPING: Police say more than 30 people were arrested overnight in Brooklyn, during protests for #WalterWallaceJr. They allegedly caused significant damage at numerous locations. pic.twitter.com/DAP9q6jhOb — John Dias (@JohnBDias) October 28, 2020

A group of nearly 200 people marched through Boerum Hill before officers surrounded them on Atlantic Avenue.

Cops smashed the window of one car that drove through a line of officers. No one was seriously injured.

Police cars were spray painted, stores were vandalized and people also set fires.

The protesters called for justice for Wallace Jr., a Black man killed by police Monday.

“My heart feels like justice has got to be done about my son and my family,” his father, Walter Wallace Sr., said Tuesday.

Cellphone video shows Wallace walking toward police with what his family said was a large dinner knife.

Two officers with guns drawn repeatedly ask him to drop the weapon. Police say the officers fired at least seven shots each, killing Wallace Jr.

“I saw a man get gunned down with at least a car and a half between… Who was not lunging at police, who was in a mental health crisis,” family attorney Shaka Johnson said Tuesday night.

Looting and demonstrations continued for a second night in Philadelphia.

Police said the Port Richmond neighborhood had “rapidly gone downhill” and was a “total loss.”

The city asked residents there and in West and North Philadelphia, Kensington and Fishtown to stay indoors.

