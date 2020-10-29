NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the takedown of a multi-million dollar cargo theft ring allegedly operating at John. F. Kennedy International Airport.
Six suspects are accused of forging documents for arriving cargo, using tractor trailers to haul away the goods and setting up buyers.
“In this case, the defendants allegedly used tractor trailers to haul away several pallets of designer clothes, hand bags, sneakers, shoes, sunglasses and other accessories,” Katz said.
Investigators said the merchandise totaled more than $6 million.
All of the suspects face charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of property.
Three suspects were identified as former airport workers.
