Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Local TV, Melinda Katz, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the takedown of a multi-million dollar cargo theft ring allegedly operating at John. F. Kennedy International Airport.

Six suspects are accused of forging documents for arriving cargo, using tractor trailers to haul away the goods and setting up buyers.

“In this case, the defendants allegedly used tractor trailers to haul away several pallets of designer clothes, hand bags, sneakers, shoes, sunglasses and other accessories,” Katz said.

Investigators said the merchandise totaled more than $6 million.

All of the suspects face charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of property.

Three suspects were identified as former airport workers.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply