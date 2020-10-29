NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot to death and his friend was injured in an attempted robbery Wednesday in Brooklyn. Now, the search is on for the gunman.

The victim’s family is waking up in anguish and asking for privacy as they cope. Meanwhile, the neighborhood is still in disbelief.

“It was really fast, pop pop pop pop pop pop pop,” neighbor Kaossa Doumbe said.

The sound of gunshots, the feeling of fear and the sight of an afternoon deadly shooting are clogging Doumbe’s mind.

“About six to seven shots, it just woke me,” she told CBS2.

It left her heartbroken when she learned the victims are teenage boys.

Police say 17-year-old Derek Tiucios and a 16-year-old got into a struggle with a suspect who was trying to rob them.

Investigators say Derek died after being shot once in the face and once in the stomach.

MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City

CBS2 has been told a bullet went through the hand of the 16-year-old, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“It’s just outrageous and very saddening,” Doumbe said.

A gray hoodie, black handgun and backpack were left on the sidewalk — all evidence from the shooting that riddled the residential neighborhood with bullets during the middle of the day.

Some were left questioning their safety.

“It’s not cool at all. It’s a quiet neighborhood, but being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Flatbush resident Sharod Turner said.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

As police investigate and continue to scour the scene, people in the community are hoping this shooting will ignite change across the city, where the number of shooting victims has increased from 785 this time last year to 1,577 this year.

“When will it end? There’s too much blood that’s being shed in the city,” Flatbush resident Peter Jones said.

The 16-year-old is expected to recover. Police are hoping surveillance video in the area will help them track down the shooter.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.