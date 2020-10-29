By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Get ready for the remnants of Hurricane Zeta to race northeast, giving us some steady rain, gusty winds and a flood risk. Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening in Louisiana for the fifth time this year, a tough season for the Gulf of Mexico.
Zeta then gets wrapped up in the Jetstream and is flung our way with steady rain starting Thursday morning and continuing through midday Friday.
On the backside of the secondary low, cold air is funneled down into the storm and we could flirt with some snowflakes north of New York City. The Catskills should see a light accumulation in the higher elevations.
Then… Saturday morning is super cold! We don’t get out of the 40s… Check back in for the latest on this wild weather.
