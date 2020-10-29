NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.
The player’s close contacts were told to stay home and attend meetings remotely.
The Giants did not identify the player, who is now self-isolating, or the close contacts.
The team’s practice facility is open while the rest of the players and staff follow their normal schedules.
“We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps,” the team said in a statement.
LINK: Read the full statement from the Giants
The Giants (1-6) are last in the NFC East and are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- ‘When Will It End?’ Neighbors Saddened Over Deadly Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Brooklyn
- NYC Health And Hospitals Preparing For Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.