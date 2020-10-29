NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal agencies have issued a warning about cyberattacks against the country’s healthcare system.
The FBI said Wednesday it had “credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers.”
At least five U.S. hospitals were reportedly hit with ransomware attacks this week, including the St. Lawrence County Health System in Upstate New York.
The hacking could hurt patient care just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking.
In a ransomware attack, hackers scramble data, which can only be unlocked with software keys provided once a target pays a hefty sum.
