Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a beautiful and bright Saturday despite a frozen start across the area! Expect a few passing clouds tonight with some moderation in the cold – temps bottoming out around 40 in NYC and low 30s in the ‘burbs.

Tomorrow will be much milder across the area, but it does come with increased cloud cover and some afternoon rain. It appears the heaviest rainfall will stay offshore, but you’ll still wanna keep the umbrella handy. At least with temps in the mid 50s, it won’t feel quite as raw as Friday did!

Temps will crash once again Sunday night into Monday with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s, and there could even be a few flakes flying Monday morning along with a blustery northwest breeze… stay tuned!

