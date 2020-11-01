Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning, folks… and welcome to November! Hopefully you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep this morning as we “fell back”!

Expect a milder day from start to finish with temps reaching the mid 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Sadly there will be more clouds and a rain chance this afternoon. It appears the heaviest rainfall will stay offshore, but you’ll still wanna keep the umbrella handy.

A cold front will rush through tonight sending temps plummeting once again, with lows in the 20s and 30s… and there could even be a few flakes flying Monday morning along with a blustery northwest breeze… stay tuned!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply