By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning, folks… and welcome to November! Hopefully you enjoyed the extra hour of sleep this morning as we “fell back”!
Expect a milder day from start to finish with temps reaching the mid 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Sadly there will be more clouds and a rain chance this afternoon. It appears the heaviest rainfall will stay offshore, but you’ll still wanna keep the umbrella handy.
A cold front will rush through tonight sending temps plummeting once again, with lows in the 20s and 30s… and there could even be a few flakes flying Monday morning along with a blustery northwest breeze… stay tuned!
