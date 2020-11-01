NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a bicyclist on Sunday in Manhattan.
The NYPD said the 42-year-old victim was on an e-bike when he was struck. The SUV was heading west on 97th Street and the victim was going south on Second Avenue when the two collided at around 4:30 p.m.
It is believed that the victim may have been delivering pizza at the time of the crash, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the SUV was found a short time later unoccupied near 96th Street and Third Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election
- New York Requiring Out-Of-State Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Arriving, Then Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine
- Deputies Shut Down Halloween Party With Nearly 400 People Inside Brooklyn Warehouse
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.