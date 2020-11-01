CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of President Donald Trump made their presence known in the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

A large Trump caravan weaved it’s way through Westchester County, at one point stopping traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge before continuing to a rally at Palisades Center in the Rockland County community of West Nyack.

In New Jersey, police said a Trump caravan caused about a five-mile back-up on the northern side of the Garden State Parkway.

The caravan was reportedly organized by a Jewish group that was heading to a rally in Union County.

