NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of President Donald Trump made their presence known in the Tri-State Area on Sunday.
A large Trump caravan weaved it’s way through Westchester County, at one point stopping traffic on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge before continuing to a rally at Palisades Center in the Rockland County community of West Nyack.
MORE: 2020 Election Live Updates: Trump Blitzes Swing States As Biden Focuses On Pennsylvania
In New Jersey, police said a Trump caravan caused about a five-mile back-up on the northern side of the Garden State Parkway.
The caravan was reportedly organized by a Jewish group that was heading to a rally in Union County.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election
- New York Requiring Out-Of-State Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Arriving, Then Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine
- Deputies Shut Down Halloween Party With Nearly 400 People Inside Brooklyn Warehouse
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.