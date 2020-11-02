NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Wild winds barreled through our area Monday.

Downed trees have crushed cars, injuring a pedestrian and damaging homes.

In Passaic, a huge tee fell on top of a car, trapping a 66-year-old man inside.

Crews were able to free him, and took him to the hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

In Morris Township, a pedestrian was struck by a falling tree. She was taken to the hospital. There’s no immediate word on how she’s doing. Crews came out to clear the road there.

Downed trees were also causing problems for train commuters. Metro North suspended its Harlem line service, and the Long Island Rail Road warns of delays near Riverhead.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, it was a rude awakening for neighbors in Nutley, N.J. when winds gusting above 40 miles per hour sent a tree crashing onto a home. It brought wires down with it.

Concrete and sidewalk were ripped up by the large tree, which came to rest on the home. The Nutley fire and police departments taped off the area because the tree took down live wires. When Murdock arrived at the scene, downed wires sparked, setting fire to the lawn two doors down. They came to rest across driveways and cars.

Neighbors Murdock spoke to say winds toppled the tree around 9:30 a.m.

“I was in my bed, actually. It was crazy wind,” said Nutley resident Margaret Marano. “I heard this really loud bang. I assumed it was a tree, and a couple of minutes later I heard sirens, everybody out here, trees on house.”

“My grandma said there’s something happening. I had to go on school, and then she starts yelling the tree fell. So I see the tree fell. I’m curious how it fell,” said 10-year-old Michael Perna.

Michael and Murdock discussed the fact the high winds are to blame. Important to know, because windy conditions will persist through this evening, and we expect similar scenes to play out across the region until then.

An officer on scene said PSE&G was headed to the scene clean up. Thankfully, no one was at home at the time the tree toppled.

