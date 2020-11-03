NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who was captured on video attacking a child in Brooklyn, apparently for no reason.
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Homecrest section of the borough.
A 12-year-old boy is seen sitting on a curb waiting for a friend when an unknown man approaches him from behind and punches him in the face.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- New York Requiring Out-Of-State Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Arriving, Then Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine
- Campaign 2020: Trump Caravans Disrupt Travel On Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, Garden State Parkway
The blow knocks the boy out — and the attacker walks away.
The child was taken to the hospital with facial fractures, bleeding and bruising, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.