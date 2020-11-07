BREAKING NEWSCBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
TERRYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Suffolk County Police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Police say 67-year-old Grady Whidbee hasn’t been seen since about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Grady Whidbee (Credit: Suffolk County Police)

At that time, Whidbee was seen leaving the Woodhaven Adult Home on Route 112 in Terryville. He is a resident of the facility.

Whidbee is described as a Black man with gray hair. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and red coat and sneakers.

Police say Whidbee uses a walker.

Anyone who sees Whidbee or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8652.

