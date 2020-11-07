Comments
TERRYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.
Police say 67-year-old Grady Whidbee hasn’t been seen since about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
At that time, Whidbee was seen leaving the Woodhaven Adult Home on Route 112 in Terryville. He is a resident of the facility.
Whidbee is described as a Black man with gray hair. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and red coat and sneakers.
Police say Whidbee uses a walker.
Anyone who sees Whidbee or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8652.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Cheering, Celebrations Erupt In Streets Of New York After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
- Mayor Bill De Blasio Urges Protesters To Call Out Agitators, Says Officers Using ‘Kettling’ Tactic Is Not Acceptable
- Commanding Officer Of NYPD Office Of Equal Employment Opportunity Accused Of Posting Racist, Anti-Semitic Comments Online
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.