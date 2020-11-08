By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We have had an incredible stretch of weather the past few days, and Sunday was no exception! Bright skies prevailed with spring-like warmth, and skies will stay clear at night. Expect lows bottoming out in the 40s and low 50s.
The work week will start off Monday on another bright and balmy note as temperatures will once again reach the low and mid 70s for many. Tuesday will feature some more clouds later in the day with temps in the upper 60s, but overall another lovely day.
Veterans Day appears to be the soggiest of the week with a slow moving frontal system bringing some much needed rain. But until then, enjoy the sunshine!
