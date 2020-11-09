Comments
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A meteor was seen streaking across the night sky Sunday in Lakewood, New Jersey.
One resident’s camera captured the amazing sight just after 7 p.m.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Check out this shooting star/meteor captured on a Lakewood resident’s dashcam moments ago. @NWS_MountHolly @NASA pic.twitter.com/ms01y3Mipr
— The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 9, 2020
The American Meteor Society said it received more than 215 reports the fireball was spotted in states along the East Coast from New Hampshire to Maryland.
