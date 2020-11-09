Coronavirus UpdateGov. Phil Murphy Announces New Restrictions On Indoor Dining
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A meteor was seen streaking across the night sky Sunday in Lakewood, New Jersey.

One resident’s camera captured the amazing sight just after 7 p.m.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 215 reports the fireball was spotted in states along the East Coast from New Hampshire to Maryland.

