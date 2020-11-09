Coronavirus UpdateGov. Phil Murphy Announces New Restrictions On Indoor Dining
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were at the scene of a manhole fire in Midtown on Monday night that started spreading to a nearby building.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the manhole on 48th Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

That part of 48th remained closed.

It was not clear if the 17-story building was damaged.

There were no immediate reports of evacuations or injuries.

More than 70 firefighters were on the scene.

