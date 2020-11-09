HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An NJ TRANSIT train struck a vehicle in Hackensack on Monday. Amazingly, the driver of the car escaped the crash alive.

NJ TRANSIT said the driver of the car was the only occupant and she was taken to the hospital conscious and alert, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

It happened near the Essex Street train station on the Pascack Valley Line around 8 a.m. The train was heading to Hoboken.

Car struck by @NJTRANSIT train in #Hackensack now being towed. We are told the driver was the only occupant and survived, taken to hospital conscious and alert. No one on train injured. Will have more @CBSNewYork at noon #NJ pic.twitter.com/nKaLxKrNVc — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) November 9, 2020

Incredible photos show the crushed car and firefighters vigorously trying to get the woman out in front of the stopped train.

@NJTRANSIT_PVL rail service is suspended in both directions due to a motor vehicle strike near Essex Street. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 9, 2020

There were 30 passengers on the train, but no one on board was hurt, CBS2 was told.

It’s not yet clear what happened that caused the driver of the vehicle to be on the tracks, but NJ TRANSIT said an investigation is underway.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended in both directions and tickets are being cross-honored on buses.

