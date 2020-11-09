CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An NJ TRANSIT train struck a vehicle in Hackensack on Monday. Amazingly, the driver of the car escaped the crash alive.

NJ TRANSIT said the driver of the car was the only occupant and she was taken to the hospital conscious and alert, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

It happened near the Essex Street train station on the Pascack Valley Line around 8 a.m. The train was heading to Hoboken.

Incredible photos show the crushed car and firefighters vigorously trying to get the woman out in front of the stopped train.

There were 30 passengers on the train, but no one on board was hurt, CBS2 was told.

It’s not yet clear what happened that caused the driver of the vehicle to be on the tracks, but NJ TRANSIT said an investigation is underway.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended in both directions and tickets are being cross-honored on buses.

