Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City begins counting about half a million mail-in ballots Monday that were postmarked by Election Day.
ELECTION 2020: New York Leads Potentially Record Setting Wave Of Republican Women Elected To Congress
The race between Democratic Congressman Max Rose and Republic Challenger Nicole Malliotakis has yet to be called, though Rose appears too far behind to catch up.
More Election 2020 Coverage:
- General Election Results
- New York Results
- New Jersey Results
- Photos From The Polls
- Complete Coverage
Three state assembly races in Brooklyn and Staten Island, and three state senate races on Long Island could also be influenced by the count.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Already Struggling Queens Business Owners Say Summonses, Fines Over COVID Guidelines Are ‘Unfair’
- Cheering, Celebrations Erupt In Streets Of New York After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
- 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Massachusetts, Felt In CT, Long Island, USGS Says
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.