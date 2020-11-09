CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City begins counting about half a million mail-in ballots Monday that were postmarked by Election Day.

ELECTION 2020: New York Leads Potentially Record Setting Wave Of Republican Women Elected To Congress

The race between Democratic Congressman Max Rose and Republic Challenger Nicole Malliotakis has yet to be called, though Rose appears too far behind to catch up.

Three state assembly races in Brooklyn and Staten Island, and three state senate races on Long Island could also be influenced by the count.

