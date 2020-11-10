Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays.
Macy’s Herald Square is giving us a sneak peek at its world famous holiday windows.
This year, Macy’s is celebrating first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and New Yorkers for keeping up their grit, humor and spirit during a tough year.
RELATED STORY — Macy’s: No Santa Claus Visits At Flagship Store This Holiday Season
The animated and interactive displays will showcase a theme of “Give, Love and Believe.”
They’ll be open for public viewing from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Drug Gets Emergency Use Authorization From FDA
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.