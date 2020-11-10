CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Animated, Interactive Displays Showcase Theme Of 'Give, Love And Believe'
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays.

Macy’s Herald Square is giving us a sneak peek at its world famous holiday windows.

Macy’s is offering a sneak peek at its Herald Square holiday windows. (Credit: Macy’s)

This year, Macy’s is celebrating first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and New Yorkers for keeping up their grit, humor and spirit during a tough year.

The animated and interactive displays will showcase a theme of “Give, Love and Believe.”

They’ll be open for public viewing from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.

