By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We had another fantastic day of mild temps and sunny skies. We broke another temp record in Central Park at 74, beating the old record of 73, set in 1985. A few other recording sites had record fall as well.
It’s a mild night too, not falling below 60 around the coastline with patchy fog redeveloping towards sunrise. Wake up temp: 57-62. The fog burns off, but the cloud remains ahead of steadier bouts of showers.
Come Wednesday afternoon, some of the bouts will be heavier at times due to a tropical connection enhancing the rain’s intensity. The rain remains steady through the overnight and starts to wind down Thursday morning. Temps drop too, we will be in the lower 50s by Thursday evening.
Have a great day and grab the umbrella!
