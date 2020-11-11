Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area travelers are getting more options.
After five years, United Airlines is returning to John F. Kennedy International Airport.
We're back, baby! https://t.co/QdkYfe2txG pic.twitter.com/F6cXRok7oX
— United Airlines (@united) November 10, 2020
Starting Feb. 1, United will offer nonstop service from JFK to Los Angeles and San Francisco.
The new service will operate out of Terminal 7.
