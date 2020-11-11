CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area travelers are getting more options.

After five years, United Airlines is returning to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Starting Feb. 1, United will offer nonstop service from JFK to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The new service will operate out of Terminal 7.

