NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A number of Veterans Day events are planned Wednesday across the Tri-State Area, though slightly different due to the pandemic.
In Manhattan, the Intrepid, Sea Air & Space Museum will host a wreath-laying ceremony. Space is limited, and the event is invitation-only.
Instead of the Veterans Day parade, there will be a 100-vehicle motorcade on Fifth Avenue.
Socially distanced ceremonies will also be held in New Jersey, Westchester and on Long Island.
