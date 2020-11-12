NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City street vendors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday, calling for financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
Vendors were joined by elected officials as they headed towards City Hall.
They want the City Council to pass a resolution to end alleged police harassment and remove what they believe is an outdated cap on the number of available permits.
Vendors say this will help boost sales, which are down as much as 80-90%.
RELATED STORY: Nourish New York Programs Help Provide Fresh Produce, Hot Meals To New Yorkers In Need
“This is a part of our history here in New York, and what we’re asking for, for a community of immigrants that were rejected from any support from the federal government, is for this kind of humanitarian relief,” New York City Council member Carlos Menchaca said.
Thursday also happened to be International Street Vendor Day.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Study: Simple Temperature Checks And Question Screening Not Very Effective Catching COVID-19 Spreaders
- Cuomo Orders New COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In New York Climb
- Mayor De Blasio Says If City COVID-19 Positivity Rate Goes Above 3% Schools Will Close The Next Day
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.