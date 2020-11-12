CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, New York, Street Vendors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City street vendors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Thursday, calling for financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vendors were joined by elected officials as they headed towards City Hall.

New York City street vendors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Nov. 12, 2020, calling for financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic. (Credit: CBS2)

They want the City Council to pass a resolution to end alleged police harassment and remove what they believe is an outdated cap on the number of available permits.

Vendors say this will help boost sales, which are down as much as 80-90%.

RELATED STORY: Nourish New York Programs Help Provide Fresh Produce, Hot Meals To New Yorkers In Need

“This is a part of our history here in New York, and what we’re asking for, for a community of immigrants that were rejected from any support from the federal government, is for this kind of humanitarian relief,” New York City Council member Carlos Menchaca said.

Thursday also happened to be International Street Vendor Day.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply