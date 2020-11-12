NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman and a teenager were assaulted near a Queens park within minutes of each other on Thursday afternoon.

Police told CBS2’s Ali Bauman the victims called 911 within 20 minutes of each other and five blocks apart, with each saying they had just fought off a man trying to sexually assault them.

Police were looking for that suspect, who reportedly ran away from both attacks.

Video shows one woman wrapped in a blanket limping to an ambulance in Forest Park in Woodhaven.

A 24-year-old woman said she was walking on a trail in the park at around 1:15 p.m. when a strange man attacked her and tried to take off her pants, police said.

She fought him off and he ran away.

A 15-year-old girl told police she was walking just outside the park on 117th Street and 84th Avenue at 1:30 p.m. when a strange man attacked her and tried to take off her clothes.

She was also able to fight him off and he ran away.

Police said both victims describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD.

