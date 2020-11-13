NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Walking along Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side, you’ll notice a brand new display of art that goes on for blocks.

The purpose is to bring the community together at a time it’s needed most.

Works of art have been added to Columbus Avenue, bursting with beauty. They’re easy to spot from 67th-82nd Street.

“I think it put some beauty in a very dismal time,” said Upper West Side resident Bobbi Sklar.

“The more traffic we can bring into the area and help especially small business owners. It’s wonderful,” said Upper West Side resident Paige Brotherton.

“I think that we all need this,” said Lisa Zentner, owner of Really Great Things.

Zentner quickly said yes when asked by the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District to display art by Gwen Sullivan in her store window. The art is being installed now through the weekend.

The work of the dozens of featured artists will also be on display in vacant storefronts, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

A gallery walk will “do a socially distanced walk, explore the artwork, shop at our local businesses,” said Nicole Paynter, executive director of the Columbus Avenue BID.

“I think bringing it outside, making it more visible for people is amazing,” said Upper West Side resident Becky Carroll.

Photographer A.J. Stetson’s striking portraits hang on chain link around a school. He photographed masked models by the hundreds.

“Four out of five people said yes,” he said.

He’s exhibiting his favorites. In one portrait, if you look closely, you can see Stetson and his camera reflected in his subject’s sunglasses. In another portrait of an artist in Union Square, you can see reflections of his painting in his eyes.

“He’s painting on a white canvas and then here you can see the colors of the painting,” Stetson said.

“I think it shows that we are a community and we are a neighborhood and that’s what I like,” Zentner said.

The art, which is also for sale, stays up through the end of January.

