NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Diwali celebrations are underway in India and the U.S., including here in our area.
The pandemic, of course, has changed events this year.
Many temples streamed prayer sessions online, including at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing, Queens.
The Festival of Lights is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends, and lighting oil lamps or candles.
Diwali lasts five days and is commemorated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Muslims.
