COVID UpdateNYC 7-Day Average Remains Below 3% Threshold To Shut Schools For In-Person Learning
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hudson Yards, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two window washers are recovering after an accident on a skyscraper at Hudson Yards.

Police say the suspenders on scaffolding on a building malfunctioned Saturday, causing workers to fall between 10 and 20 feet onto a terrace on the 37th floor.

Both men were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply