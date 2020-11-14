Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two window washers are recovering after an accident on a skyscraper at Hudson Yards.
Police say the suspenders on scaffolding on a building malfunctioned Saturday, causing workers to fall between 10 and 20 feet onto a terrace on the 37th floor.
Both men were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
