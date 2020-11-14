NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held Saturday on the Upper West Side in support of more than 200 men fighting to stay at a converted homeless shelter inside the Lucerne Hotel.

Residents at the hotel are in a court battle with the city over being transferred to another shelter in the Financial District.

In October, a judge granted residents a temporary order to stay at the Lucerne.

On Monday, another hearing will again take up the issue.

Local supporters say residents should stay put due to services already set up in the area.

“Local organizations have risen to the occasion to really provide what the individuals staying here need. They now have on-site addiction support services six days a week. They have jobs funded by Goddard Riverside, which is an Upper West Side institution, taking care of the community, cleaning the streets,” said Corrine Low, co-founder of the UWS Open Hearts Initiative.

The Lucerne is one of many hotels that was turned into a shelter by the city in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some people living near the hotel have complained about loitering, drug use and public urination.

