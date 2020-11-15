PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The wind from Sunday night’s storm was so powerful it knocked down power lines and had live wires sparking with flames.

Some of them were hanging on trees that crashed into homes, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

CBS2 got a closer look at one of those lines down near East Ridgewood Avenue and Hobart in Paramus. It was left hanging in one homeowner’s driveway.

That scene was not too far from a tree that toppled over and crashed on top of a house, causing branches to destroy the home’s gutters.

Firefighters said they had about six power lines that fell and about a dozen trees that uprooted. Some of those trees crashed into two houses in a neighborhood that had serious damage.

Officials said while they’ve seen worse damage before, the power behind the storm was nothing to underestimate.

“The winds picked up. We had very high gusts. The weather is saying about 50 to 60 mph gusts that we had. If felt that way. We had heavy rains. It lasted a short period of time, but it did quite a bit of damage,” said Paramus Fire Chief Guy Picone.

Not too far away on Forsythia Lane in Paramus, CBS2 got video of a tree that slammed into a home.

The owner was busy making calls trying to get the situation resolved, but he said everyone was okay. He said he was just dealing with the headache of the mess left behind.

Parts of that tree pierced his roof and was sitting in the back room of his house.

PSE&G said it responded to about 280 outages, impacting nearly 19,000 customers. JCP&L was dealing with outages impacting around 14,000 customers.

But again, emergency crews were expected to remain on scene until those downed lines were addressed.

The good news is CBS2 learned there were no initial reports of injuries.

