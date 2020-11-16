CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire tore through three buildings overnight in the Bronx.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Harding Avenue near Emerson Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Neighbors told CBS2 the strong winds caused the fire to spread.

“I looked out the window, and I saw the houses were on fire, and the wind was blowing. I knew we had to get out right away – get all of us out of the house, grab all important documents, just get out,” witness Shabana Arjune said.

Officials said the three three-story homes appear to be a total loss.

Fortunately, everyone inside escaped safely, but two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.

There were approximately 138 first responders on the scene, and they had the flames under control in about 1.5 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

