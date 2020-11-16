NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire tore through three buildings overnight in the Bronx.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Harding Avenue near Emerson Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Neighbors told CBS2 the strong winds caused the fire to spread.

BREAKING: Fire rips through least 3 homes in Throggs Neck, Bronx early this am. Luckily, no injuries… I’ve never seen this many fire trucks at an incident like this. pic.twitter.com/qdiGVgeMRV — John Dias (@JohnBDias) November 16, 2020

“I looked out the window, and I saw the houses were on fire, and the wind was blowing. I knew we had to get out right away – get all of us out of the house, grab all important documents, just get out,” witness Shabana Arjune said.

Officials said the three three-story homes appear to be a total loss.

Fortunately, everyone inside escaped safely, but two firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.

DEVELOPING: Fire destroys three homes in the #Bronx this morning. Officials say 2 firemen suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/PGQHF9Urq7 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) November 16, 2020

There were approximately 138 first responders on the scene, and they had the flames under control in about 1.5 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

