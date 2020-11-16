CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Gun violence, Local TV, nyc shootings, NYPD, Park Hill, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was shot inside an apartment lobby on Staten Island on Monday.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was struck in the head, and is in critical condition.

Investigators said the shots may have been fired from a dark vehicle that was spotted fleeing the scene in Park Hill.

It’s unclear if the woman lived in the apartment building. Police said it appears she was not the intended target.

The search for suspects is ongoing.

