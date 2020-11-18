NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a wild and dangerous incident in Brooklyn involving a flamethrower.

Social media video shows a man standing on the roof of an MTA bus, firing a flamethrower into the air.

It happened on Nov. 8 in Bedford-Stuyvesant near Putnam and Franklin Avenue.

The man jumped on top of the B-26 bus from the roof of an ice cream truck.

He also fired the flamethrower into the street before jumping off.

Officers are trying to identify the man in the video.

Witnesses say the wild stunt was the grand finale of an all-day music video shoot, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

“The bus driver got to there, the intersection, dropped his window and said to the other bus driver, ‘Flamethrower, can you believe it?’ and they just kept driving,” witness Jasper Lo said.

Elliot Bey, who owns the nearby Franklin Cellars, says it was such a mob scene, he had to shut down early.

“It just turned into a bit of the OK Corral. Just dozens and dozens of people started showing up outside, not customers, obviously. Motorcycles, bicycles, cars,” Bey said.

Neighbors say similar shoots happen quite often on the corner, where many artists pay homage to Brooklyn rapper ODB, but locals are asking for more respect.

“At least give us some type of indication, some notice, some heads up. We had no idea anything was going to take place,” Bey said.

An MTA spokesperson says nobody was hurt.

The MTA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was. The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril. We are grateful the courageous actions of the operator in moving riders to safety minimized risk, and are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation.”

The bus was taken out of service at the next stop, and the 25 passengers on board were transferred to a different bus.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.