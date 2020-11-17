NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was shot in the face aboard an MTA bus in Bed-Stuy. Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

She’s the second innocent bystander hit in the city in less than 24 hours.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the bus driver heard several gunshots ring out. Police say the 70-year-old victim was sitting in the back of the bus when her cheek was grazed by a bullet.

Video shows a small bullet hole piercing a sign for tires on the back of the bus.

Around 2:30 p.m. police were called to Fulton Street near Tompkins Avenue for reports of a woman on board a B-25 bus with a gunshot wound to her head.

Authorities say shots had been fired outside the bus, and the victim was not the intended target.

Dozens of people were also on board the bus at the time, but there are no reports of other injuries. The woman was in traumatic arrest when EMS arrived. They rushed her to Kings County Hospital, where she’s in stable condition.

“Our bus driver drove approximately one block up when he was alerted by his passengers that there was somebody that was struck by a bullet in the rear of the bus,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison.

Police are looking for surveillance video and talking to witnesses. They’re trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

So far, there are no arrests, but police believe the suspect was wearing a reddish jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

“Nobody should have to go through this on a bus or anywhere else. Thanks to the heroic actions of the bus operator by driving passengers out of the line of fire, and radioing to get help, a serious incident did not turn tragic. Our thoughts are with the victim to whom we wish a speedy recovery and we are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation,” said Craig Cipriano, president of MTA Bus Company.

Gun violence this year continues to outpace 2019. This time last year, there were 699 shootings. In 2020, shootings have nearly doubled. As of Monday, there have been 1,663.

