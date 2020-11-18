NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a housing complex in the Bronx got a special delivery from the NYPD on Wednesday.
Police chiefs and officers gave away turkeys and bags stuffed with food to residents of the Throggs Neck Houses as they get ready for Thanksgiving.
The NYPD says it wanted to help a community it serves.
Residents say they appreciate the generosity during these tough times.
“Throggs Neck is very fortunate. We have an excellent relationship with the police department,” Throggs Neck Resident Council President Monique Johnson said.
“We’ve been dealing with the hardships of 2020, and we are working together to make sure everybody’s happy and everybody’s well-fed during the holidays,” NYPD Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said.
“We’re here to share some loving and just let this community know, they’ve been behind us, we’re behind them,” NYPD Housing Chief David Barrere said.
Johnson says Maddrey called her asking if residents needed turkeys and then showed up with much more.
