Police responded to the scene of a hostage situation in Queens on Tuesday night.

It started around 9 p.m. when officers got a call about an attempted burglary in Richmond Hill.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with an infant standing outside.

She told officers she was assaulted and that two armed men and several other people were inside a home near Liberty Avenue and 125th Street.

Officers said shortly before 11 p.m., the suspects released two hostages, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

“We had two additional people that were in the home that were released, an elderly woman in her 80s and another female, possibly in her 50s, recently released. We are still in communication with the people inside, and we’ll be here until the situation is resolved,” one official said.

One woman was wheeled away into an ambulance.

At 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, police said all hostages had been safely removed from the home. The suspects remained inside.

Update @NYPD106Pct:

All hostages have been safely removed from the house. #NYPD units are still actively engaged in conversation with the perpetrators inside the location. Excellent work by #ESU & @NYPDDetectives #HostageNegotiationTeam pic.twitter.com/KLPnRczWEo — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 18, 2020

Police sent multiple units, including air support, to the scene.

(2/2): At this time – officers have evacuated the area and are in communication with the people inside the home. The details are preliminary and the situation is ongoing.

More to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 18, 2020

