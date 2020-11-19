Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!
Please do bundle up if you’re outdoors overnight! Temps will be winter-esque Thursday morning before moderating into the 40s by afternoon.
Starting the day under clear conditions, NYC will wake up at 29 or 30 degrees, with the Hudson Valley getting down into the teens! For example, Monticello, in Sullivan County, has a wake-up temp of 16 degrees… Yikes that’s cold.
After the frost burns off, expect temps to do 10-15 degrees better tomorrow with a high of 48. Temps will rise about 20 higher by Friday. We remain mild through the weekend with temps flirting with 60.
